Gnadenhutten Indian Valley finally found a way to top Martins Ferry 70-64 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High on Dec. 9.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley jumped in front of Martins Ferry 21-20 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves’ offense jumped in front for a 38-33 lead over the Purple Riders at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

