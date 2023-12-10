An early dose of momentum helped Cardington-Lincoln to a 71-31 runaway past Marion Elgin at Marion Elgin High on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Cardington-Lincoln charged in front of Marion Elgin 26-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 44-21 advantage at half over the Comets.

Cardington-Lincoln jumped to a 61-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Recently on Dec. 1, Marion Elgin squared off with Galion Northmor in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.