New Cumberland Oak Glen scored early and often to roll over East Liverpool Beaver Local 71-37 for a West Virginia girls basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Last season, New Cumberland Oak Glen and East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, New Cumberland Oak Glen faced off against Cleveland John Marshall and East Liverpool Beaver Local took on Belmont Union Local on Dec. 4 at Belmont Union Local High School.

