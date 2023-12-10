Shadyside knocked off Rayland Buckeye Local 50-40 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Shadyside a 13-6 lead over Rayland Buckeye Local.

The Tigers registered a 27-11 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Shadyside thundered to a 42-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Rayland Buckeye Local and Shadyside played in a 48-38 game on Jan. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Shadyside faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Caldwell on Dec. 4 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

