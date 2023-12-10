Mentor Lake Catholic posted a narrow 33-26 win over Eastlake North at Mentor Lake Catholic High on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Mentor Lake Catholic opened with a 13-8 advantage over Eastlake North through the first quarter.

The Rangers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 19-15 intermission margin.

Mentor Lake Catholic jumped to a 29-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 33-26.

The last time Eastlake North and Mentor Lake Catholic played in a 67-43 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Chardon NDCL and Eastlake North took on Perry on Dec. 1 at Eastlake North High School.

