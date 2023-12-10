Ironton earned a convincing 95-69 win over Ashland Fairview in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Ironton jumped in front of Ashland Fairview 24-20 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Tigers opened a meager 47-37 gap over the Eagles at the half.

Ironton jumped to a 68-52 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Tigers held on with a 27-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.