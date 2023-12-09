OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 8, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Archbold escapes close call with Edgerton

Archbold topped Edgerton 43-36 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Last season, Archbold and Edgerton squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Edgerton faced off against Pettisville and Archbold took on Wauseon on Dec. 1 at Archbold High School.

Ashton Hannan outlasts Portsmouth Scioto Christian

Ashton Hannan grabbed a 36-22 victory at the expense of Portsmouth Scioto Christian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Brunswick thwarts Euclid’s quest

Brunswick handed Euclid a tough 54-38 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Brunswick High on Dec. 8.

Last season, Brunswick and Euclid faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Euclid High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Euclid faced off against Berea-Midpark.

Chagrin Falls dominates Gates Mills Hawken

It was a tough night for Gates Mills Hawken which was overmatched by Chagrin Falls in this 58-22 verdict.

Last season, Gates Mills Hawken and Chagrin Falls squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Gates Mills Hawken High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chardon.

Chesterland West Geauga escapes Pepper Pike Orange in thin win

Chesterland West Geauga topped Pepper Pike Orange 62-53 in a tough tilt on Dec. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Pepper Pike Orange squared off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Pepper Pike Orange took on Mineral Ridge on Dec. 2 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

Columbus Africentric overwhelms Columbus Eastmoor

Columbus Africentric rolled past Columbus Eastmoor for a comfortable 72-2 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 8.

Last season, Columbus Africentric and Columbus Eastmoor faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Coquitlam Centennial.

Columbus Centennial defeats Columbus East

Columbus Centennial recorded a big victory over Columbus East 71-27 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Columbus Centennial High on Dec. 8.

Defiance Ayersville denies Hamler Patrick Henry’s challenge

Defiance Ayersville eventually beat Hamler Patrick Henry 41-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Napoleon and Defiance Ayersville took on Edon on Dec. 1 at Edon High School.

Dover overwhelms Barnesville

Dover earned a convincing 48-17 win over Barnesville during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Barnesville faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Dover took on Millersburg West Holmes on Nov. 29 at Millersburg West Holmes High School.

Findlay darts past Toledo Whitmer with early burst

Findlay took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Toledo Whitmer 42-27 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Toledo Whitmer High on Dec. 8.

The last time Toledo Whitmer and Findlay played in a 41-40 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Napoleon and Findlay took on Holland Springfield on Dec. 1 at Holland Springfield High School.

Frankfort Adena overwhelms Piketon

Frankfort Adena raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 75-46 win over Piketon in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 8.

Last season, Frankfort Adena and Piketon faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Piketon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Piketon faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Frankfort Adena took on Williamsport Westfall on Dec. 2 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Fremont Ross tacks win on Springfield

Fremont Ross dominated from start to finish in an imposing 44-16 win over Springfield on Dec. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Fremont Ross faced off against Sylvania Northview and Springfield took on Dayton Centerville on Nov. 29 at Dayton Centerville High School.

Grove City pushes over New Albany

Grove City collected a solid win over New Albany in a 54-42 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The last time Grove City and New Albany played in a 39-22 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 28, New Albany faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Grove City took on Reynoldsburg on Nov. 28 at Grove City High School.

Groveport Madison Christian sprints past Columbus Tree of Life Christian

Groveport Madison Christian eventually beat Columbus Tree of Life Christian 42-23 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Columbus Tree of Life Christian and Groveport Madison Christian faced off on Dec. 7, 2021 at Columbus Tree of Life Christian School.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange falls to Hilliard Davidson in OT

Hilliard Davidson took full advantage of overtime to defeat Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 40-39 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Dec. 8.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Hilliard Davidson squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Dublin Scioto and Hilliard Davidson took on Hilliard Darby on Dec. 2 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Ironton crushes South Charleston

Ironton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-27 win over South Charleston at South Charleston High on Dec. 8 in West Virginia girls high school basketball action.

Ironton opened with a 16-4 advantage over South Charleston through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense roared in front for a 31-12 lead over the Black Eagles at the half.

Ironton charged to a 46-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Tigers chalked up this decision in spite of the Black Eagles’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Ironton faced off against Huntington St Joseph Central.

Kirtland slips past Burton Berkshire

Kirtland topped Burton Berkshire 29-21 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Burton Berkshire showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 4-3 advantage over Kirtland as the first quarter ended.

The Hornets kept a 12-9 intermission margin at the Badgers’ expense.

Kirtland moved to a 22-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets and the Badgers each scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Kirtland and Burton Berkshire played in a 53-40 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Kirtland faced off against Willoughby Cornerstone and Burton Berkshire took on Ravenna Southeast on Dec. 2 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

Lancaster prevails over Grove City Central Crossing

Lancaster dismissed Grove City Central Crossing by a 53-20 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Lancaster and Grove City Central Crossing faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Groveport Madison and Lancaster took on Newark on Dec. 1 at Newark High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy overpowers Delaware Olentangy Berlin in thorough fashion

Lewis Center Olentangy recorded a big victory over Delaware Olentangy Berlin 65-25 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 8.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy and Delaware Olentangy Berlin squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Pickerington North.

Mantua Crestwood pockets slim win over Orwell Grand Valley

Mantua Crestwood finally found a way to top Orwell Grand Valley 35-29 on Dec. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Orwell Grand Valley and Mantua Crestwood squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Orwell Grand Valley squared off with Conneaut in a basketball game.

Marietta races in front to defeat Cambridge

Marietta controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 75-25 victory over Cambridge in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 8.

The last time Marietta and Cambridge played in a 52-15 game on Nov. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Marietta faced off against Canton GlenOak and Cambridge took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Nov. 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Marysville dominates Hilliard Darby

Marysville rolled past Hilliard Darby for a comfortable 52-19 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The last time Marysville and Hilliard Darby played in a 58-36 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Hilliard Darby faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Marysville took on Hilliard Bradley on Nov. 28 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Mogadore Field crushes Ravenna

Mogadore Field rolled past Ravenna for a comfortable 52-16 victory at Mogadore Field High on Dec. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Mogadore Field and Ravenna faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Mogadore Field High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Mogadore Field faced off against Canton Central Catholic.

Montpelier tops Fayette

Montpelier handled Fayette 50-18 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Montpelier and Fayette squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Montpelier High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Montpelier faced off against Edgerton and Fayette took on Defiance Ayersville on Nov. 28 at Defiance Ayersville.

Morral Ridgedale exhales after close call with Marion Elgin

Morral Ridgedale posted a narrow 53-50 win over Marion Elgin in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Marion Elgin showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over Morral Ridgedale as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Comets controlled the pace, taking a 28-20 lead into intermission.

Marion Elgin moved ahead by earning a 38-35 advantage over Morral Ridgedale at the end of the third quarter.

It took an 18-12 rally, but the Rockets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Morral Ridgedale squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Marion Elgin High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Morral Ridgedale faced off against New Washington Buckeye Central.

Napoleon takes down Bowling Green

Napoleon rolled past Bowling Green for a comfortable 49-27 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Napoleon and Bowling Green squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Napoleon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Napoleon faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Bowling Green took on Maumee on Nov. 28 at Bowling Green High School.

Newark Catholic pushes over Newark Licking Valley

Newark Catholic knocked off Newark Licking Valley 49-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 8.

The last time Newark Licking Valley and Newark Catholic played in a 37-23 game on Dec. 7, 2021.

Recently on Dec. 2, Newark Licking Valley squared off with Westerville Genoa Christian in a basketball game.

Northwood dominates Ottawa Hills in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Ottawa Hills which was overmatched by Northwood in this 44-19 verdict.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Northwood faced off against Tontogany Otsego and Ottawa Hills took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 1 at Toledo Christian School.

Oregon Clay escapes Sylvania Southview in thin win

Oregon Clay topped Sylvania Southview 31-29 in a tough tilt on Dec. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Perry slips past Jefferson

Perry finally found a way to top Jefferson 40-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Jefferson Area High on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Perry faced off against Eastlake North.

Pettisville overwhelms Pioneer North Central

Pettisville recorded a big victory over Pioneer North Central 41-11 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 8.

The first quarter gave Pettisville a 10-2 lead over Pioneer North Central.

The Blackbirds’ offense charged in front for a 23-4 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Pettisville roared to a 30-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blackbirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-3 edge.

Last season, Pettisville and Pioneer North Central faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Pioneer North Central High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Pettisville faced off against Edgerton and Pioneer North Central took on Toledo Christian on Nov. 28 at Pioneer North Central High School.

Powell Olentangy Liberty escapes Dublin Coffman in thin win

Powell Olentangy Liberty posted a narrow 58-52 win over Dublin Coffman in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 8.

The last time Powell Olentangy Liberty and Dublin Coffman played in a 76-44 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty squared off with Reynoldsburg in a basketball game.

Shelby dominates Marengo Highland

Shelby controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-21 win against Marengo Highland on Dec. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Nov. 30, Marengo Highland squared off with Marion Pleasant in a basketball game.

Sunbury Big Walnut delivers statement win over Delaware Hayes

Sunbury Big Walnut controlled the action to earn an impressive 72-45 win against Delaware Hayes on Dec. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Delaware Hayes and Sunbury Big Walnut played in a 50-37 game on Jan. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Canal Winchester.

Upper Arlington overcomes Hilliard Bradley

Upper Arlington grabbed a 43-32 victory at the expense of Hilliard Bradley in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Hilliard Bradley faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Marysville and Upper Arlington took on Hilliard Davidson on Dec. 1 at Upper Arlington High School.

Utica rallies to top Zanesville

Utica seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 56-35 over Zanesville on Dec. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Zanesville and Utica faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Zanesville High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Utica faced off against Mt Gilead and Zanesville took on New Concord John Glenn on Nov. 29 at Zanesville High School.

Vandalia Butler denies Greenville’s challenge

Vandalia Butler collected a solid win over Greenville in a 36-24 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 8.

The last time Vandalia Butler and Greenville played in a 61-42 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Vandalia Butler faced off against Tipp City Tippecanoe and Greenville took on Sidney on Nov. 29 at Greenville High School.

West Unity Hilltop earns stressful win over Stryker

West Unity Hilltop topped Stryker 43-35 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Last season, West Unity Hilltop and Stryker faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Stryker High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Liberty Center.

Westerville Genoa Christian rides to cruise-control win over Westerville Northside Christian

Westerville Genoa Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-21 win over Westerville Northside Christian in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 8.

Last season, Westerville Genoa Christian and Westerville Northside Christian faced off on Feb. 11, 2022 at Westerville Genoa Christian Academy.

Recently on Dec. 2, Westerville Genoa Christian squared off with Newark Licking Valley in a basketball game.

Westerville North darts by Columbus Franklin Heights

Westerville North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Franklin Heights 52-30 Friday at Westerville North High on Dec. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Westerville North and Columbus Franklin Heights squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Westerville North High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Westerville North faced off against Grove City Central Crossing.

Westerville South escapes Dublin Scioto in thin win

Westerville South posted a narrow 60-51 win over Dublin Scioto on Dec. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Westerville South and Dublin Scioto played in a 59-22 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Dublin Scioto faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.

Wickliffe overpowers Middlefield Cardinal in thorough fashion

Wickliffe recorded a big victory over Middlefield Cardinal 55-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Wickliffe darted in front of Middlefield Cardinal 20-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 34-12 intermission margin at the Huskies’ expense.

Wickliffe charged to a 50-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huskies rallied in the final quarter, but the Blue Devils skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Wickliffe and Middlefield Cardinal faced off on Jan. 26, 2022 at Wickliffe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Wickliffe faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.