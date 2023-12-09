OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 9, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Alliance pockets slim win over Peninsula Woodridge

Alliance topped Peninsula Woodridge 67-65 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Alliance High on Dec. 9.

The last time Alliance and Peninsula Woodridge played in a 68-47 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 1, Alliance squared off with Canton McKinley in a basketball game.

Ansonia’s speedy start jolts Houston Hou

Ansonia controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 63-42 victory over Houston Hou in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Recently on Dec. 2, Houston Hou squared off with Union City Mississinawa Valley in a basketball game.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe exhales after close call with Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Arcanum Franklin Monroe finally found a way to top Miamisburg Dayton Christian 52-48 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Miamisburg Dayton Christian took on Middletown Madison on Dec. 1 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

Archbold overcomes Kalida

Archbold collected a solid win over Kalida in a 51-37 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Archbold moved in front of Kalida 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Streaks registered a 31-18 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Archbold charged to a 46-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats closed the lead with a 10-5 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Kalida and Archbold squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Kalida High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Archbold faced off against Wauseon and Kalida took on Arlington on Dec. 2 at Arlington High School.

Arlington overpowers Lima Temple Christian in thorough fashion

Arlington controlled the action to earn an impressive 83-44 win against Lima Temple Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

The last time Arlington and Lima Temple Christian played in a 84-56 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 2, Arlington squared off with Kalida in a basketball game.

Ashland earns solid win over South Point

Ashland knocked off South Point 71-55 for a Kentucky boys basketball victory on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, South Point faced off against Lancaster.

Belmont Union Local pushes over Barnesville

Belmont Union Local grabbed a 60-48 victory at the expense of Barnesville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Barnesville squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Barnesville High School.

Bridgeport dominates Paden City in convincing showing

Bridgeport dominated Paden City 66-20 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 9.

Recently on Dec. 1, Bridgeport squared off with Beallsville in a basketball game.

Bridgeville Chartiers Valley claims victory against Jefferson

Bridgeville Chartiers Valley handed Jefferson a tough 100-83 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Recently on Dec. 1, Jefferson squared off with Andover Pymatuning Valley in a basketball game.

Brookfield escapes Sharpsville in thin win

Brookfield posted a narrow 45-41 win over Sharpsville on Dec. 9 in Pennsylvania boys high school basketball action.

The last time Brookfield and Sharpsville played in a 55-49 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Brookfield faced off against Hubbard.

Brookville overcomes Arcanum in seat-squirming affair

Brookville posted a narrow 55-46 win over Arcanum in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 9.

The last time Arcanum and Brookville played in a 52-45 game on Feb. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Brookville faced off against Carlisle and Arcanum took on Greenville on Dec. 2 at Greenville High School.

Caledonia River Valley squeezes past Marion Pleasant

Caledonia River Valley finally found a way to top Marion Pleasant 61-52 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Caledonia River Valley opened with a 15-12 advantage over Marion Pleasant through the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a slim 29-23 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Marion Pleasant showed some mettle by fighting back to a 42-37 count in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 19-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Marion Pleasant squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Marion Pleasant took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Dec. 1 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee’s speedy start jolts Franklin

Camden Preble Shawnee rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 62-31 win over Franklin for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Camden Preble Shawnee High on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Franklin faced off against Miamisburg.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep dominates Lancaster Fisher Catholic

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Lancaster Fisher Catholic from start to finish for a 72-40 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union.

Canfield South Range slips past Youngstown Chaney

Canfield South Range topped Youngstown Chaney 48-46 in a tough tilt at Canfield South Range High on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Youngstown Chaney and Canfield South Range squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Canfield South Range faced off against Louisville and Youngstown Chaney took on Warren Howland on Dec. 5 at Warren Howland High School.

Cardington-Lincoln sets early tone to dominate Marion Elgin

An early dose of momentum helped Cardington-Lincoln to a 71-31 runaway past Marion Elgin at Marion Elgin High on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Cardington-Lincoln charged in front of Marion Elgin 26-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 44-21 advantage at half over the Comets.

Cardington-Lincoln jumped to a 61-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Recently on Dec. 1, Marion Elgin squared off with Galion Northmor in a basketball game.

Carey squeezes past Findlay Liberty-Benton

Carey finally found a way to top Findlay Liberty-Benton 49-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Carey High on Dec. 9.

The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Carey played in a 38-37 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Carey faced off against Old Fort and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 2 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Castalia Margaretta overcomes Tiffin Calvert in seat-squirming affair

Castalia Margaretta finally found a way to top Tiffin Calvert 60-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Castalia Margaretta opened with a 11-6 advantage over Tiffin Calvert through the first quarter.

The Polar Bears fought to a 30-20 half margin at the Senecas’ expense.

Castalia Margaretta darted to a 44-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Polar Bears enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Senecas’ 22-16 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Castalia Margaretta squared off on Dec. 11, 2021 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Tiffin Calvert squared off with Ottawa-Glandorf in a basketball game.

Chardon earns narrow win over Middlefield Cardinal

Chardon posted a narrow 74-65 win over Middlefield Cardinal in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Chardon and Middlefield Cardinal faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Chesterland West Geauga.

Chardon NDCL overwhelms Beachwood

Chardon NDCL raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 84-47 win over Beachwood at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin High on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Beachwood and Chardon NDCL played in a 71-64 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

Chesterland West Geauga tops Geneva

Chesterland West Geauga earned a convincing 72-47 win over Geneva in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 9.

Last season, Geneva and Chesterland West Geauga faced off on Dec. 11, 2021 at Geneva High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Geneva faced off against Madison and Chesterland West Geauga took on Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 1 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace earns narrow win over Chillicothe Unioto

Chillicothe Zane Trace finally found a way to top Chillicothe Unioto 49-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Chillicothe Unioto faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Chillicothe Unioto squared off with Washington Court House Miami Trace in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Anderson overwhelms New Richmond

Cincinnati Anderson recorded a big victory over New Richmond 70-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Cincinnati Hills Christian slips past Loveland

Cincinnati Hills Christian finally found a way to top Loveland 76-68 on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Loveland faced off against Milford.

Cincinnati Mariemont earns stressful win over Hebron Conner

Cincinnati Mariemont finally found a way to top Hebron Conner 85-80 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cincinnati Mariemont High on Dec. 9.

Cincinnati Moeller grinds out close victory over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary

Cincinnati Moeller finally found a way to top Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary 56-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 9.

The last time Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Cincinnati Moeller played in a 49-26 game on Dec. 11, 2021.

Cincinnati Seven Hills dominates Cincinnati Shroder

Cincinnati Seven Hills controlled the action to earn an impressive 80-41 win against Cincinnati Shroder in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Cincinnati Seven Hills opened with a 23-8 advantage over Cincinnati Shroder through the first quarter.

The Jaguars tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 40-26 at the half.

Cincinnati Seven Hills thundered to a 62-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stingers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-2 edge.

Recently on Dec. 1, Cincinnati Shroder squared off with Cincinnati North College Hill in a basketball game.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East secures a win over Parma Heights Holy Name

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East handed Parma Heights Holy Name a tough 77-66 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Parma Heights Holy Name faced off against Painesville Riverside and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Dec. 2 at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High School.

Coldwater pushes over Jackson Center

Coldwater notched a win against Jackson Center 51-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Jackson Center and Coldwater squared off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Coldwater High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley outlasts Seaman North Adams in overtime classic

Columbus Bishop Hartley topped Seaman North Adams in a 55-54 overtime thriller for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Columbus South tops Dayton Ponitz

Columbus South recorded a big victory over Dayton Ponitz 65-45 on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbus South and Dayton Ponitz squared off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Columbus South High School.

Columbus Walnut Ridge defeats Dayton Stivers

Columbus Walnut Ridge left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Dayton Stivers from start to finish for an 84-61 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Recently on Dec. 2, Columbus Walnut Ridge squared off with Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in a basketball game.

Conneaut claims victory against Ashtabula St. John

Conneaut collected a solid win over Ashtabula St. John in a 78-65 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Conneaut faced off against Horizon Science Academy Cleveland.

Convoy Crestview edges past Rockford Parkway in tough test

Convoy Crestview finally found a way to top Rockford Parkway 54-45 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 9.

The first quarter gave Convoy Crestview an 18-9 lead over Rockford Parkway.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Panthers climbed back to within 25-20.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Rockford Parkway got within 33-30.

The Knights held on with a 21-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Convoy Crestview and Rockford Parkway played in a 44-41 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Convoy Crestview faced off against Miller City and Rockford Parkway took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Dec. 2 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Coopersville narrowly defeats Xenia

Coopersville collected a solid win over Xenia in a 63-45 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian barely beats Lyndhurst Brush

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian topped Lyndhurst Brush 61-52 in a tough tilt on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Dayton Dunbar thwarts Columbus Beechcroft’s quest

Dayton Dunbar notched a win against Columbus Beechcroft 66-56 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Toledo Rogers.

Defiance dominates Rossford

Defiance’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rossford 56-29 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Rossford and Defiance squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Rossford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Defiance faced off against Napoleon.

Defiance Ayersville narrowly defeats Holgate

Defiance Ayersville knocked off Holgate 50-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Holgate squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Defiance Ayersville.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Holgate took on Antwerp on Dec. 2 at Holgate High School.

Delta secures a win over Montpelier

Delta eventually beat Montpelier 41-26 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 9.

Last season, Delta and Montpelier faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Montpelier faced off against Hicksville and Delta took on Pettisville on Dec. 1 at Delta High School.

Dover edges past Canton McKinley in tough test

Dover posted a narrow 62-59 win over Canton McKinley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Recently on Dec. 1, Canton McKinley squared off with Alliance in a basketball game.

Dublin Jerome overcomes Urbana in seat-squirming affair

Dublin Jerome finally found a way to top Urbana 48-43 on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Urbana, as it began with a 16-8 edge over Dublin Jerome through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Hillclimbers would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 29-18 lead on the Celtics.

Dublin Jerome broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-32 lead over Urbana.

The Celtics got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-11 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Urbana faced off against West Liberty-Salem.

Edgerton pockets slim win over Fayette

Edgerton finally found a way to top Fayette 49-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Edgerton faced off against Bryan and Fayette took on Pettisville on Dec. 2 at Pettisville High School.

Edon holds off Auburn Lakewood Park

Edon topped Auburn Lakewood Park 55-51 in a tough tilt on Dec. 9 in Indiana boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Edon and Auburn Lakewood Park squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Edon High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Edon squared off with Paulding in a basketball game.

Elida exhales after close call with Delphos St. John’s

Elida posted a narrow 54-47 win over Delphos St. John’s for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Last season, Delphos St. John’s and Elida squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Elida High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Elida squared off with Lima Bath in a basketball game.

Erie McDowell breaks out early to defeat Cleveland Benedictine

Erie McDowell raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 57-46 win over Cleveland Benedictine in a Pennsylvania boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Erie McDowell and Cleveland Benedictine faced off on Dec. 10, 2021 at Erie McDowell High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Cleveland Benedictine faced off against Gates Mills Gilmour.

Falmouth Pendleton County dominates Manchester

Falmouth Pendleton County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-43 win over Manchester in Kentucky boys basketball action on Dec. 9.

Falmouth Pendleton County moved in front of Manchester 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ shooting jumped in front for a 37-24 lead over the Greyhounds at the half.

Falmouth Pendleton County stormed to a 64-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Dec. 2, Manchester squared off with Portsmouth Clay in a basketball game.

Fort Recovery slips past Bradford

Fort Recovery posted a narrow 50-49 win over Bradford in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Fort Recovery and Bradford faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Bradford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Fort Recovery faced off against Portland Jay County and Bradford took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Dec. 1 at Bradford High School.

Frankfort Adena overcomes Piketon in seat-squirming affair

Frankfort Adena topped Piketon 54-53 in a tough tilt on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Frankfort Adena and Piketon played in a 45-42 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 2, Piketon squared off with Beaver Eastern in a basketball game.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick earns solid win over Hamilton Ross

Franklin Bishop Fenwick pushed past Hamilton Ross for a 47-32 win on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Hamilton Ross faced off against Toledo Woodward and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Carlisle on Dec. 2 at Carlisle High School.

Gates Mills Hawken tops Chagrin Falls

Gates Mills Hawken eventually beat Chagrin Falls 65-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Hawken a 21-14 lead over Chagrin Falls.

The Hawks opened a giant 37-18 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Chagrin Falls drew within 45-28 in the third quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 20-18 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gates Mills Hawken and Chagrin Falls squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Gates Mills Hawken High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Chagrin Falls squared off with Aurora in a basketball game.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley earns narrow win over Martins Ferry

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley finally found a way to top Martins Ferry 70-64 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High on Dec. 9.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley jumped in front of Martins Ferry 21-20 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves’ offense jumped in front for a 38-33 lead over the Purple Riders at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

Grove City Christian claims tight victory against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Grove City Christian posted a narrow 66-65 win over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Grove City Christian squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Grove City Christian School.

Haviland Wayne Trace routs Van Wert

It was a tough night for Van Wert which was overmatched by Haviland Wayne Trace in this 68-43 verdict.

Last season, Van Wert and Haviland Wayne Trace squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Rockford Parkway and Van Wert took on Convoy Crestview on Dec. 1 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Hermitage Hickory darts by Girard

Hermitage Hickory controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-25 win against Girard during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Hermitage Hickory opened with a 12-7 advantage over Girard through the first quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 27-12 half margin at the Indians’ expense.

Hermitage Hickory thundered to a 45-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

The last time Girard and Hermitage Hickory played in a 44-41 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

Hicksville exhales after close call with Bryan

Hicksville finally found a way to top Bryan 57-56 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Bryan showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-12 advantage over Hicksville as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Golden Bears with a 32-26 lead over the Aces heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hicksville and Bryan locked in a 44-44 stalemate.

The Aces held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hicksville and Bryan faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Hicksville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Bryan faced off against Defiance Tinora and Hicksville took on Montpelier on Dec. 4 at Hicksville High School.

Hunting Valley University claims victory against Eastlake North

Hunting Valley University notched a win against Eastlake North 85-73 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Hunting Valley University opened with a 23-12 advantage over Eastlake North through the first quarter.

The Rangers rallied in the second quarter by making it 41-38.

Hunting Valley University darted to a 71-60 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Preppers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

The last time Hunting Valley University and Eastlake North played in a 58-54 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Eastlake North faced off against Madison.

Ironton tacks win on Ashland Fairview

Ironton earned a convincing 95-69 win over Ashland Fairview in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Ironton jumped in front of Ashland Fairview 24-20 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Tigers opened a meager 47-37 gap over the Eagles at the half.

Ironton jumped to a 68-52 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Tigers held on with a 27-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Jackson outlasts Waverly

Jackson notched a win against Waverly 55-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Jackson and Waverly faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Jackson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Waverly faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Jackson took on West Portsmouth West on Dec. 2 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Kenton bests McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

Kenton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 60-30 at Mcguffey Upper Scioto Valley High on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Kenton a 17-9 lead over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley.

The Wildcats fought to a 35-18 halftime margin at the Rams’ expense.

Kenton stormed to a 50-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Kenton played in a 55-46 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Kenton took on Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan on Dec. 1 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian routs Sugar Grove Berne Union

Lancaster Fairfield Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sugar Grove Berne Union 55-30 Saturday during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Sugar Grove Berne Union squared off on Feb. 13, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

Lancaster Fairfield Union delivers statement win over Zanesville West Muskingum

Lancaster Fairfield Union unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zanesville West Muskingum 62-36 Saturday on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Zanesville West Muskingum played in a 55-36 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Cambridge and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Dec. 2 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

Leipsic sprints past Bloomdale Elmwood

Leipsic grabbed a 67-49 victory at the expense of Bloomdale Elmwood on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Bluffton.

Liberty Center thwarts Van Buren’s quest

Liberty Center knocked off Van Buren 47-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Van Buren faced off against Bucyrus Wynford.

Delphos Jefferson comes up short in matchup with Lima Perry

Lima Perry knocked off Delphos Jefferson 55-44 on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Wapakoneta and Lima Perry took on Ottoville on Dec. 2 at Ottoville High School.

St. Henry falls to Lima Shawnee in OT

Lima Shawnee topped St. Henry in a 79-68 overtime thriller in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Lima Shawnee faced off against Lima Central Catholic and St. Henry took on Russia on Dec. 2 at St. Henry.

London outlasts Columbus St. Francis DeSales to earn OT victory

London took full advantage of overtime to defeat Columbus St. Francis DeSales 63-61 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 9.

The start wasn’t the problem for Columbus St. Francis DeSales, as it began with a 13-9 edge over London through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Stallions with a 29-27 lead over the Red Raiders heading into the second quarter.

London broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-41 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Red Raiders and the Stallions locked in a 52-52 stalemate.

London held on with a 11-9 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and London played in a 59-44 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 1, London squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game.

Louisville dominates Kent Roosevelt

Louisville scored early and often to roll over Kent Roosevelt 64-30 on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 2, Louisville squared off with Canfield South Range in a basketball game.

Marion Harding overpowers Marengo Highland in thorough fashion

Marion Harding handled Marengo Highland 63-43 in an impressive showing on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Marion Harding and Marengo Highland played in a 75-59 game on Dec. 14, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Marengo Highland faced off against Worthington Christian.

Mason Wahama rides to cruise-control win over Reedsville Eastern

It was a tough night for Reedsville Eastern which was overmatched by Mason Wahama in this 64-41 verdict.

The last time Mason Wahama and Reedsville Eastern played in a 77-37 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

Massillon Perry barely beats Willoughby South

Massillon Perry posted a narrow 51-44 win over Willoughby South in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

McComb darts by Ada

McComb dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-34 win over Ada on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Ada and McComb squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Ada High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Ada faced off against Fort Jennings.

Minster thwarts Wapakoneta’s quest

Minster collected a solid win over Wapakoneta in a 49-32 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Wapakoneta High on Dec. 9.

Recently on Dec. 2, Wapakoneta squared off with Findlay Liberty-Benton in a basketball game.

Morral Ridgedale defeats Vanlue

Morral Ridgedale handled Vanlue 67-30 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Morral Ridgedale High on Dec. 9.

Last season, Vanlue and Morral Ridgedale faced off on Dec. 22, 2021 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Vanlue squared off with Bucyrus in a basketball game.

Napoleon sprints past Defiance Tinora

Napoleon eventually beat Defiance Tinora 62-47 on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Napoleon and Defiance Tinora faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Napoleon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Defiance Tinora faced off against Bryan and Napoleon took on Defiance on Dec. 2 at Napoleon High School.

New Albany earns solid win over Minford

New Albany notched a win against Minford 53-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Recently on Dec. 1, New Albany squared off with Canfield in a basketball game.

New Knoxville tops Sidney Fairlawn

New Knoxville collected a solid win over Sidney Fairlawn in a 57-41 verdict on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 2, New Knoxville faced off against Anna.

New Lexington sprints past Columbus Patriot Prep

New Lexington handed Columbus Patriot Prep a tough 48-34 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

The first quarter gave New Lexington a 13-10 lead over Columbus Patriot Prep.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 24-18 lead over the Eagles at the half.

New Lexington jumped to a 38-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 10-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Columbus Patriot Prep faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Columbus Patriot Preparatory Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 1, New Lexington faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook.

Newark Licking Valley overwhelms Newark Catholic

Newark Licking Valley scored early and often to roll over Newark Catholic 62-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

The last time Newark Licking Valley and Newark Catholic played in a 55-52 game on Dec. 15, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley.

North Baltimore earns narrow win over Crestline

North Baltimore posted a narrow 46-39 win over Crestline in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 1, North Baltimore faced off against Tontogany Otsego.

Ottawa-Glandorf overwhelms Van Buren

Ottawa-Glandorf dismissed Van Buren by an 81-60 count in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 9.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Van Buren squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Van Buren High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Van Buren took on Bucyrus Wynford on Dec. 1 at Van Buren High School.

Ottoville pushes over Lima Bath

Ottoville grabbed a 61-44 victory at the expense of Lima Bath on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Ottoville and Lima Bath played in a 60-52 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Lima Bath faced off against Elida and Ottoville took on Lima Perry on Dec. 2 at Ottoville High School.

Painesville Harvey records thin win against Willoughby Andrews Osborne

Painesville Harvey finally found a way to top Willoughby Andrews Osborne 69-61 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Willoughby Andrews Osborne faced off against Austinburg Grand River.

Paulding overcomes Pettisville in seat-squirming affair

Paulding finally found a way to top Pettisville 53-47 at Pettisville High on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Pettisville and Paulding squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Paulding High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Pettisville faced off against Fayette and Paulding took on Edon on Dec. 2 at Paulding High School.

Powell Olentangy Liberty overcomes Huntington in seat-squirming affair

Powell Olentangy Liberty finally found a way to top Huntington 79-74 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Powell Olentangy Liberty High on Dec. 9.

Richmond dominates Oxford Talawanda

Richmond earned a convincing 77-29 win over Oxford Talawanda in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Richmond and Oxford Talawanda faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Richmond High School.

Smithville takes down Danville

Smithville dominated Danville 72-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Danville High on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Danville faced off against Columbus Tree of Life Christian and Smithville took on Malvern on Dec. 1 at Malvern High School.

Spencerville dominates Fort Jennings in convincing showing

Spencerville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fort Jennings 72-39 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 9.

The last time Spencerville and Fort Jennings played in a 68-36 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Spencerville faced off against St. Henry and Fort Jennings took on Ada on Dec. 2 at Ada High School.

St. Marys sprints past New Bremen

St. Marys grabbed a 72-56 victory at the expense of New Bremen during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, St. Marys faced off against Toledo St. Francis de Sales and New Bremen took on Ottoville on Dec. 1 at New Bremen High School.

Struthers prevails over Youngstown Liberty

Struthers unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Youngstown Liberty 62-42 Saturday in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 9.

Recently on Dec. 1, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in a basketball game.

Stryker overcomes West Unity Hilltop

Stryker pushed past West Unity Hilltop for a 61-47 win at West Unity Hilltop High on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Stryker and West Unity Hilltop squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Montpelier and Stryker took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 2 at Stryker High School.

Tiffin Columbian escapes Fremont Ross in thin win

Tiffin Columbian finally found a way to top Fremont Ross 53-50 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 9.

Tipp City Bethel posts win at New Carlisle Tecumseh’s expense

Tipp City Bethel grabbed a 60-50 victory at the expense of New Carlisle Tecumseh for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Toledo Central Catholic bests Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

Toledo Central Catholic controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-51 win against Whitehouse Anthony Wayne for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High on Dec. 9.

Toledo Christian crushes Ottawa Hills

Toledo Christian scored early and often to roll over Ottawa Hills 70-49 on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and Toledo Christian squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Toledo Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Toledo Christian faced off against Stryker.

Toledo St. Francis de Sales overwhelms Toledo Waite

Toledo St. Francis de Sales recorded a big victory over Toledo Waite 65-21 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Toledo Waite faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on St. Marys on Dec. 2 at St. Marys Memorial.

Continental comes up short in matchup with Van Wert Lincolnview

Van Wert Lincolnview eventually beat Continental 58-41 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Continental faced off against Dayton Temple Christian and Van Wert Lincolnview took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Dec. 1 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

Vienna Mathews narrowly defeats Berlin Center Western Reserve

Vienna Mathews pushed past Berlin Center Western Reserve for a 54-42 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Berlin Center Western Reserve showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Vienna Mathews as the first quarter ended.

The Mustangs kept a 27-24 half margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Vienna Mathews moved to a 42-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with Salem in a basketball game.

Vincent Warren takes down Gallipolis Gallia

Vincent Warren rolled past Gallipolis Gallia for a comfortable 68-35 victory on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Vincent Warren faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Gallipolis Gallia took on Pomeroy Meigs on Dec. 1 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

Wauseon tops Sherwood Fairview

Wauseon grabbed a 71-54 victory at the expense of Sherwood Fairview in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Wauseon and Sherwood Fairview squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Wauseon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Hicksville and Wauseon took on Archbold on Dec. 2 at Wauseon High School.

Westerville North earns narrow win over Westerville Central

Westerville North topped Westerville Central 69-64 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Westerville North High on Dec. 9.

The last time Westerville Central and Westerville North played in a 59-57 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Westerville North faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Westerville Central took on Thomas Worthington on Dec. 2 at Westerville Central High School.

Williamsport Westfall earns stressful win over Chillicothe Southeastern

Williamsport Westfall posted a narrow 56-48 win over Chillicothe Southeastern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Williamsport Westfall and Chillicothe Southeastern squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Waverly and Williamsport Westfall took on Amanda-Clearcreek on Dec. 1 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Youngstown Boardman squeezes past Poland Seminary

Youngstown Boardman posted a narrow 44-39 win over Poland Seminary in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Youngstown Boardman and Poland Seminary squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Poland Seminary High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Millbury Lake.

Zanesville prevails over Utica

Zanesville recorded a big victory over Utica 81-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Utica and Zanesville faced off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Utica High School.

