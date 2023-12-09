Haviland Wayne Trace collected a solid win over Bryan in a 54-42 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Haviland Wayne Trace moved in front of Bryan 7-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders’ shooting thundered in front for a 28-9 lead over the Golden Bears at the half.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Bryan got within 42-24.

The Raiders chalked up this decision in spite of the Golden Bears’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Bryan faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Rockford Parkway and Bryan took on Defiance Tinora on Dec. 2 at Bryan High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.