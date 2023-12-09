Ottawa-Glandorf finally found a way to top Bluffton 45-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Bluffton started on steady ground by forging a 13-12 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans and the Pirates battled to a standoff at 21-21 as the third quarter began.

Bluffton moved a tight margin over Ottawa-Glandorf as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Titans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 45-40 scoring margin.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Bluffton squared off on March 1, 2023 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bluffton faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Tiffin Calvert on Dec. 1 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

