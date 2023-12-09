Defiance grabbed a 52-41 victory at the expense of Paulding for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Defiance High on Dec. 8.

The first quarter gave Defiance a 16-5 lead over Paulding.

The Bulldogs’ shooting jumped in front for a 29-16 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Paulding didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 38-26 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Panthers’ 15-14 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Defiance and Paulding played in a 50-37 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Defiance faced off against Napoleon and Paulding took on Edon on Dec. 2 at Paulding High School.

