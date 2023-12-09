McComb cut in front to start, but Van Buren answered the challenge to collect a 57-36 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Van Buren and McComb squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Van Buren High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Van Buren squared off with Bucyrus Wynford in a basketball game.

