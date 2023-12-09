East Canton topped Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57-51 in a tough tilt at East Canton High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley started on steady ground by forging a 13-9 lead over East Canton at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans moved a small margin over the Hornets as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

East Canton broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-33 lead over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley.

The Trojans outpointed the Hornets 18-14 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and East Canton faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley squared off with New Concord John Glenn in a basketball game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.