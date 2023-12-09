West Chester Lakota West’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Colerain 60-23 on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

West Chester Lakota West darted in front of Cincinnati Colerain 16-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Firebirds opened a massive 31-13 gap over the Cardinals at the half.

West Chester Lakota West steamrolled to a 52-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Firebirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-5 edge.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Cincinnati Mt Healthy.

