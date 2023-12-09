Waverly grabbed a 63-52 victory at the expense of Beaver Eastern in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Waverly jumped in front of Beaver Eastern 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ shooting jumped in front for a 33-25 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Waverly darted to a 45-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-16 edge.

The last time Beaver Eastern and Waverly played in a 75-53 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Beaver Eastern faced off against Piketon and Waverly took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Dec. 1 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

