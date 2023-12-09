McArthur Vinton County notched a win against Pomeroy Meigs 70-60 on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Pomeroy Meigs started on steady ground by forging a 12-11 lead over McArthur Vinton County at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense moved in front for a 29-27 lead over the Marauders at the intermission.

McArthur Vinton County moved to a 49-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-17 edge.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Pomeroy Meigs squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Logan and Pomeroy Meigs took on Gallipolis Gallia on Dec. 1 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

