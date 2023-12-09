Marion Elgin handed Morral Ridgedale a tough 49-34 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Marion Elgin opened with a 10-8 advantage over Morral Ridgedale through the first quarter.

The Comets opened a narrow 26-14 gap over the Rockets at the half.

Marion Elgin moved to a 36-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-11 edge.

The last time Marion Elgin and Morral Ridgedale played in a 59-45 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Marion Elgin faced off against Galion Northmor.

