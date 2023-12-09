Zanesville West Muskingum posted a narrow 46-40 win over Duncan Falls Philo on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Duncan Falls Philo squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Cambridge and Duncan Falls Philo took on Cristo Rey Columbus on Dec. 1 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

