Bellaire handed Rayland Buckeye Local a tough 74-63 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Bellaire jumped in front of Rayland Buckeye Local 24-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Big Reds registered a 47-30 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Rayland Buckeye Local drew within 52-47 in the third quarter.

The Big Reds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-16 edge.

The last time Rayland Buckeye Local and Bellaire played in a 59-50 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 1, Rayland Buckeye Local squared off with Shadyside in a basketball game.

