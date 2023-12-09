Malvern raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 87-41 win over West Lafayette Ridgewood for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

The first quarter gave Malvern a 30-8 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.

The Hornets’ offense stormed in front for a 46-23 lead over the Generals at the intermission.

Malvern pulled to a 70-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-9 edge.

The last time Malvern and West Lafayette Ridgewood played in a 77-53 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 1, Malvern squared off with Smithville in a basketball game.

