Springfield Shawnee dismissed Springfield Northwestern by a 59-27 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The first quarter gave Springfield Shawnee an 18-3 lead over Springfield Northwestern.

The Braves registered a 33-14 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Springfield Shawnee breathed fire to a 49-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Springfield Shawnee and Springfield Northwestern played in a 60-36 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 2, Springfield Shawnee squared off with Vandalia Butler in a basketball game.

