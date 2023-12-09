London pushed past New Carlisle Tecumseh for a 53-34 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

The first quarter gave London an 8-7 lead over New Carlisle Tecumseh.

The Red Raiders’ offense moved in front for a 26-14 lead over the Arrows at halftime.

London breathed fire to a 47-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Arrows rallied with a 10-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Red Raiders prevailed.

Last season, London and New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at London High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, London squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game.

