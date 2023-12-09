Toledo Christian left no doubt in recording a 78-36 win over Edon in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Last season, Toledo Christian and Edon faced off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Toledo Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Toledo Christian faced off against Stryker and Edon took on Paulding on Dec. 2 at Paulding High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.