New Concord John Glenn topped New Lexington 44-42 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

New Lexington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-6 advantage over New Concord John Glenn as the first quarter ended.

The Little Muskies kept a 24-12 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when New Lexington made it 32-29.

The Panthers enjoyed a 13-12 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, New Concord John Glenn and New Lexington squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, New Lexington faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and New Concord John Glenn took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Dec. 1 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

