Lisbon topped Columbiana 50-48 in a tough tilt on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Lisbon a 12-5 lead over Columbiana.

The Blue Devils’ offense jumped in front for a 23-15 lead over the Clippers at the half.

Columbiana didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 35-30 in the third quarter.

The Clippers enjoyed an 18-15 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Lisbon and Columbiana faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Lisbon faced off against Collins Western Reserve and Columbiana took on East Palestine on Dec. 1 at East Palestine High School.

