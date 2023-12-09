Niles grabbed a 52-41 victory at the expense of Brookfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Niles opened with a 16-13 advantage over Brookfield through the first quarter.

The Warriors had a 20-19 edge on the Red Dragons at the beginning of the third quarter.

Niles broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-28 lead over Brookfield.

The Red Dragons held on with a 19-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Brookfield faced off against Hubbard and Niles took on Warren Champion on Dec. 1 at Warren Champion High School.

