Pettisville recorded a big victory over Pioneer North Central 41-11 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 8.

The first quarter gave Pettisville a 10-2 lead over Pioneer North Central.

The Blackbirds’ offense charged in front for a 23-4 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Pettisville roared to a 30-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blackbirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-3 edge.

Last season, Pettisville and Pioneer North Central faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Pioneer North Central High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Pettisville faced off against Edgerton and Pioneer North Central took on Toledo Christian on Nov. 28 at Pioneer North Central High School.

