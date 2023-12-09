Rockford Parkway finally found a way to top Van Wert 43-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Rockford Parkway opened with a 15-13 advantage over Van Wert through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 19-15 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

Rockford Parkway darted to a 34-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars closed the lead with a 12-9 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Van Wert and Rockford Parkway played in a 64-45 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Rockford Parkway faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Van Wert took on Convoy Crestview on Dec. 1 at Convoy Crestview High School.

