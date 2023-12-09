Ironton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-27 win over South Charleston at South Charleston High on Dec. 8 in West Virginia girls high school basketball action.

Ironton opened with a 16-4 advantage over South Charleston through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense roared in front for a 31-12 lead over the Black Eagles at the half.

Ironton charged to a 46-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Tigers chalked up this decision in spite of the Black Eagles’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Ironton faced off against Huntington St Joseph Central.

