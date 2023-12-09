Mt. Vernon topped New Philadelphia 35-32 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Mt. Vernon opened with a 13-6 advantage over New Philadelphia through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Quakers got within 21-17.

New Philadelphia came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Mt. Vernon 28-26.

It took a 9-4 rally, but the Yellow Jackets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Mt Vernon squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at New Philadelphia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Mt Vernon faced off against Centerburg.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.