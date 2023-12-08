Mineral Ridge dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-16 win over Sebring in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 7.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and Sebring faced off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Sebring McKinley High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Sebring faced off against Campbell Memorial and Mineral Ridge took on Pepper Pike Orange on Dec. 2 at Pepper Pike Orange High School.

