Archbold finally found a way to top Edgerton 57-54 on Dec. 7 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Archbold a 13-9 lead over Edgerton.

The Blue Streaks opened a close 28-21 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Edgerton climbed back to within 41-37.

The Blue Streaks chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Archbold and Edgerton faced off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Archbold faced off against Wauseon and Edgerton took on Bryan on Dec. 1 at Edgerton High School.

