Wintersville Indian Creek topped Martins Ferry in a 54-50 overtime thriller on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders darted a narrow margin over the Redskins as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Martins Ferry moved ahead by earning a 41-39 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek at the end of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Redskins and the Purple Riders locked in a 47-47 stalemate.

Wintersville Indian Creek got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-3 edge.

The last time Martins Ferry and Wintersville Indian Creek played in a 53-45 game on Dec. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Martins Ferry took on New Cumberland Oak Glen on Dec. 2 at New Cumberland Oak Glen High School.

