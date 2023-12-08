Woodsfield Monroe Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 57-26 win against Sarahsville Shenandoah in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 7.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 21-2 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah through the first quarter.

The Seminoles registered a 35-7 advantage at half over the Zeps.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-14.

The Seminoles held on with a 15-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Dec. 1 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

