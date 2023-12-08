Bellaire recorded a big victory over East Liverpool Beaver Local 63-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at East Liverpool Beaver Local High on Dec. 7.

Bellaire opened with an 18-9 advantage over East Liverpool Beaver Local through the first quarter.

The Big Reds fought to a 42-18 intermission margin at the Beavers’ expense.

Bellaire steamrolled to a 53-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Beavers closed the lead with a 12-10 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 30, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against East Liverpool.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.