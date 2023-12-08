Newton Falls dominated from start to finish in an imposing 46-24 win over Campbell Memorial for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Newton Falls High on Dec. 7.

Last season, Newton Falls and Campbell Memorial faced off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Campbell Memorial High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Newton Falls faced off against Columbiana Heartland Christian and Campbell Memorial took on Sebring on Nov. 30 at Sebring McKinley High School.

