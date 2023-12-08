New Bremen notched a win against Fort Recovery 40-29 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 7.

New Bremen opened with a 9-6 advantage over Fort Recovery through the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 19-12 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

New Bremen darted to a 28-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals and the Indians each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Bremen and Fort Recovery squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at New Bremen High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Fort Recovery faced off against Portland Jay County and New Bremen took on Delphos Jefferson on Nov. 28 at New Bremen High School.

