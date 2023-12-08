St. Henry handed Versailles a tough 57-47 loss at St. Henry on Dec. 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Versailles, as it began with a 15-13 edge over St. Henry through the end of the first quarter.

The Redskins’ shooting moved in front for a 34-23 lead over the Tigers at the half.

St. Henry thundered to a 47-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time St. Henry and Versailles played in a 42-37 game on Jan. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, St. Henry faced off against Convoy Crestview and Versailles took on Anna on Dec. 2 at Anna High School.

