Stewart Federal Hocking controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-34 win against Reedsville Eastern in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 7.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Stewart Federal Hocking squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Stewart Federal Hocking took on Belpre on Nov. 30 at Belpre High School.

