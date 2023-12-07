Sycamore Mohawk unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 72-33 Wednesday for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Sycamore Mohawk High on Dec. 6.

Sycamore Mohawk roared in front of Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 21-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons drew within 37-25 at the half.

Sycamore Mohawk breathed fire to a 63-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley.

