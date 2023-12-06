OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 6, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron Hoban thwarts Warren Howland’s quest

Akron Hoban pushed past Warren Howland for a 66-52 win at Akron Hoban High on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Akron Hoban and Warren Howland squared off on Dec. 29, 2021 at Akron Archbishop Hoban High School.

Alliance Marlington claims victory against Minerva

Alliance Marlington handed Minerva a tough 35-17 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

The last time Alliance Marlington and Minerva played in a 57-13 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Minerva faced off against Salem and Alliance Marlington took on Beloit West Branch on Dec. 2 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Cuyahoga Falls comes up short in matchup with Aurora

Aurora knocked off Cuyahoga Falls 36-24 on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Aurora and Cuyahoga Falls played in a 51-45 game on Dec. 15, 2021.

Recently on Nov. 29, Aurora squared off with Richfield Revere in a basketball game.

Austintown Fitch takes down Youngstown Ursuline

Austintown Fitch dismissed Youngstown Ursuline by a 56-28 count in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 6.

Last season, Austintown Fitch and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Austintown Fitch faced off against Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown and Youngstown Ursuline took on Akron St Vincent – St Mary on Dec. 2 at Akron St Vincent – St Mary High School.

Beloit West Branch crushes Alliance

Beloit West Branch left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Alliance from start to finish for a 53-30 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Alliance High on Dec. 6.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Alliance faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Alliance High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Alliance faced off against Carrollton and Beloit West Branch took on Alliance Marlington on Dec. 2 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Berlin Hiland defeats Uhrichsville Claymont

Berlin Hiland recorded a big victory over Uhrichsville Claymont 68-24 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 6.

Berlin Hiland charged in front of Uhrichsville Claymont 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 44-17 halftime margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Berlin Hiland stormed to a 55-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-5 edge.

The last time Berlin Hiland and Uhrichsville Claymont played in a 50-30 game on Jan. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against East Liverpool and Berlin Hiland took on Shaker Heights Laurel on Nov. 29 at Berlin Hiland High School.

Canton South carves slim margin over Wooster Triway

Canton South topped Wooster Triway 26-21 in a tough tilt on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Wooster Triway and Canton South faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Canton South High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Canton South faced off against Orrville and Wooster Triway took on Massillon Tuslaw on Dec. 2 at Wooster Triway High School.

Cardington-Lincoln’s initial push dashes Fredericktown’s hopes

Cardington-Lincoln broke in front early and tripped Fredericktown for a 47-34 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

The last time Cardington-Lincoln and Fredericktown played in a 51-46 game on Nov. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Fredericktown faced off against Granville and Cardington-Lincoln took on Marion Pleasant on Nov. 28 at Cardington High School.

Carrollton earns stressful win over Salem

Carrollton posted a narrow 68-65 win over Salem in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, Salem and Carrollton faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Salem High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Salem faced off against Minerva and Carrollton took on Alliance on Dec. 2 at Carrollton High School.

Cedarville survives for narrow win over London Madison-Plains

Cedarville posted a narrow 35-26 win over London Madison-Plains in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

The last time Cedarville and London Madison-Plains played in a 37-26 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 2, Cedarville squared off with Jamestown Greeneview in a basketball game.

Centerburg delivers statement win over Galion Northmor

Centerburg dominated from start to finish in an imposing 46-25 win over Galion Northmor in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, Galion Northmor and Centerburg faced off on Nov. 30, 2022 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Centerburg faced off against Bucyrus Wynford and Galion Northmor took on Sycamore Mohawk on Nov. 28 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

Chillicothe Unioto tops Lynchburg – Clay

Chillicothe Unioto dominated from start to finish in an imposing 73-36 win over Lynchburg – Clay in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley.

Cincinnati Country Day tacks win on St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Cincinnati Country Day raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 57-14 win over St. Bernard Roger Bacon for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Country Day High on Dec. 6.

The last time Cincinnati Country Day and St Bernard Roger Bacon played in a 53-40 game on Dec. 6, 2021.

Recently on Dec. 2, Cincinnati Country Day squared off with Xenia Legacy Christian in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Hughes slips past Cincinnati Taft

Cincinnati Hughes posted a narrow 38-37 win over Cincinnati Taft for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 6.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Cincinnati Western Hills and Cincinnati Hughes took on Cincinnati Deer Park on Nov. 30 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

Cincinnati Oak Hills edges past Hamilton in tough test

Cincinnati Oak Hills posted a narrow 41-33 win over Hamilton in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

The last time Cincinnati Oak Hills and Hamilton played in a 42-18 game on Jan. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Hamilton faced off against Monroe and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on West Chester Lakota West on Dec. 2 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

Cincinnati Princeton darts by Middletown

Cincinnati Princeton controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-29 win against Middletown in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 6.

The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown played in a 65-37 game on Jan. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore.

Cincinnati Sycamore earns solid win over Cincinnati Colerain

Cincinnati Sycamore handed Cincinnati Colerain a tough 45-31 loss on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Colerain took on Mason on Dec. 2 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

Cincinnati Woodward dominates Trotwood-Madison

Cincinnati Woodward controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-27 win against Trotwood-Madison in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

The last time Trotwood-Madison and Cincinnati Woodward played in a 56-28 game on Dec. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Trotwood-Madison faced off against New Madison Tri-Village and Cincinnati Woodward took on Cincinnati Aiken on Nov. 29 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming edges past Reading in tough test

Cincinnati Wyoming posted a narrow 61-56 win over Reading on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Cincinnati Wyoming and Reading played in a 32-30 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Reading faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Cleves Taylor on Dec. 2 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

Clayton Northmont pushes over Miamisburg

Clayton Northmont eventually beat Miamisburg 61-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, Miamisburg and Clayton Northmont faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Clayton Northmont faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Miamisburg took on Dayton Centerville on Dec. 2 at Miamisburg High School.

Cleveland VASJ escapes close call with Mayfield

Cleveland VASJ finally found a way to top Mayfield 46-45 on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cleveland VASJ and Mayfield squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Mayfield High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Mayfield took on Chagrin Falls on Nov. 28 at Chagrin Falls High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley earns narrow win over Columbus Northland

Columbus Bishop Hartley posted a narrow 39-30 win over Columbus Northland at Columbus Bishop Hartley on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Worthington Christian.

Columbus Franklin Heights barely beats Columbus Whetstone

Columbus Franklin Heights topped Columbus Whetstone 39-32 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 6.

Recently on Nov. 30, Columbus Whetstone squared off with Columbus South in a basketball game.

Dayton Carroll takes down Cincinnati McNicholas

Dayton Carroll recorded a big victory over Cincinnati McNicholas 69-49 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Dayton Carroll High on Dec. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati McNicholas and Dayton Carroll squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Dayton Carroll High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Dayton Carroll faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick.

Dayton Centerville outlasts Beavercreek

Dayton Centerville grabbed a 50-34 victory at the expense of Beavercreek on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Beavercreek High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Beavercreek faced off against Springboro and Dayton Centerville took on Miamisburg on Dec. 2 at Miamisburg High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley posts win at Byesville Meadowbrook’s expense

Dresden Tri-Valley grabbed a 55-40 victory at the expense of Byesville Meadowbrook in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 6.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Byesville Meadowbrook played in a 58-25 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against Crooksville and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Duncan Falls Philo on Dec. 2 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Duncan Falls Philo tops Zanesville Maysville

Duncan Falls Philo knocked off Zanesville Maysville 42-27 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 6.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and Zanesville Maysville faced off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Duncan Falls Philo squared off with Dresden Tri-Valley in a basketball game.

Eastlake North overwhelms Bedford

Eastlake North earned a convincing 54-16 win over Bedford during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 6.

Last season, Eastlake North and Bedford squared off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Eastlake North High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Eastlake North faced off against Perry.

Greenfield McClain overpowers Chillicothe in thorough fashion

Greenfield McClain scored early and often to roll over Chillicothe 54-27 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Chillicothe High on Dec. 6.

Last season, Greenfield McClain and Chillicothe faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Chillicothe High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Chillicothe faced off against Washington Court House Miami Trace and Greenfield McClain took on Jackson on Nov. 29 at Greenfield McClain High School.

Hamilton Badin dominates Franklin Bishop Fenwick

Hamilton Badin controlled the action to earn an impressive 70-29 win against Franklin Bishop Fenwick in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Franklin Bishop Fenwick squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off against Dayton Carroll.

Hamilton Cincinnati Christian slips past Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian

Hamilton Cincinnati Christian posted a narrow 47-40 win over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 6.

Last season, Hamilton Cincinnati Christian and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Hamilton Cincinnati Christian School.

Recently on Nov. 29, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian squared off with Cincinnati Seven Hills in a basketball game.

Hillsboro escapes close call with Washington Court House Miami Trace

Hillsboro posted a narrow 58-56 win over Washington Court House Miami Trace in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Hillsboro darted in front of Washington Court House Miami Trace 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians fought to a 28-20 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Washington Court House Miami Trace drew within 41-36 in the third quarter.

The Panthers rallied with a 20-17 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Indians prevailed.

Last season, Washington Court House Miami Trace and Hillsboro squared off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Hillsboro faced off against Bidwell River Valley and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Chillicothe on Nov. 29 at Chillicothe High School.

Howard East Knox defeats Lucas

It was a tough night for Lucas which was overmatched by Howard East Knox in this 49-15 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Howard East Knox faced off against Mansfield Temple Christian.

Jackson tacks win on Washington Court House Washington

Jackson dismissed Washington Court House Washington by a 60-40 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 6.

Last season, Jackson and Washington Court House Washington squared off on Nov. 30, 2022 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Jackson faced off against West Portsmouth West and Washington Court House Washington took on Hillsboro on Nov. 29 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Kettering Alter pushes over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne

Kettering Alter pushed past Dayton Chaminade-Julienne for a 59-41 win on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Lewistown Indian Lake overwhelms Springfield Kenton Ridge

Lewistown Indian Lake’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Springfield Kenton Ridge 48-11 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Nov. 29, Lewistown Indian Lake squared off with Bellefontaine in a basketball game.

Liberty Township Lakota East overcomes West Chester Lakota West in seat-squirming affair

Liberty Township Lakota East finally found a way to top West Chester Lakota West 46-39 at West Chester Lakota West High on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and West Chester Lakota West squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Liberty Township Lakota East took on Fairfield on Dec. 2 at Fairfield High School.

London rides to cruise-control win over Springfield Shawnee

London unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Springfield Shawnee 59-19 Wednesday on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 29, London faced off against Springfield Northwestern.

Louisville collects victory over Canfield

Louisville eventually beat Canfield 47-31 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 6.

Last season, Canfield and Louisville squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Canfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Louisville faced off against Youngstown Boardman.

Malvern posts win at Newcomerstown’s expense

Malvern handed Newcomerstown a tough 33-21 loss at Newcomerstown High on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Malvern and Newcomerstown squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Newcomerstown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Newcomerstown faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Malvern took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Dec. 2 at Malvern High School.

Mason crushes Fairfield

Mason controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-48 win against Fairfield in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, Mason and Fairfield squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Fairfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Mason faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and Fairfield took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Dec. 2 at Fairfield High School.

Massillon Jackson grinds out close victory over Canton McKinley

Massillon Jackson posted a narrow 41-36 win over Canton McKinley on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon Jackson squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Massillon Jackson faced off against Smithville.

Massillon Perry earns stressful win over North Canton Hoover

Massillon Perry posted a narrow 43-34 win over North Canton Hoover in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at North Canton Hoover High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, North Canton Hoover faced off against Louisville and Massillon Perry took on Wooster on Nov. 29 at Massillon Perry High School.

Massillon Tuslaw thwarts Navarre Fairless’ quest

Massillon Tuslaw handed Navarre Fairless a tough 46-35 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, Massillon Tuslaw and Navarre Fairless faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Wooster Triway and Navarre Fairless took on Strasburg on Dec. 2 at Navarre Fairless High School.

McConnelsville Morgan outlasts Crooksville in overtime classic

McConnelsville Morgan topped Crooksville in a 48-41 overtime thriller on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Crooksville faced off on Jan. 25, 2023 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Crooksville faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and McConnelsville Morgan took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 2 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

Milford Center Fairbanks darts by North Lewisburg Triad

Milford Center Fairbanks left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling North Lewisburg Triad from start to finish for a 47-17 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Milford Center Fairbanks High on Dec. 6.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and North Lewisburg Triad squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad took on Mechanicsburg on Nov. 29 at Mechanicsburg High School.

Millbury Lake outlasts Youngstown Boardman

Millbury Lake collected a solid win over Youngstown Boardman in a 68-50 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Louisville and Millbury Lake took on Swanton on Nov. 28 at Millbury Lake High School.

Mogadore Field survives for narrow win over Lodi Cloverleaf

Mogadore Field finally found a way to top Lodi Cloverleaf 59-51 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Lodi Cloverleaf High School.

Recently on Nov. 28, Mogadore Field squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a basketball game.

Mowrystown Whiteoak claims tight victory against Chillicothe Zane Trace

Mowrystown Whiteoak finally found a way to top Chillicothe Zane Trace 45-39 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 2, Chillicothe Zane Trace squared off with Bainbridge Paint Valley in a basketball game.

Mt. Gilead grinds out close victory over Danville

Mt. Gilead topped Danville 53-50 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 6.

Recently on Dec. 2, Mt Gilead squared off with Loudonville in a basketball game.

New Carlisle Tecumseh earns narrow win over St. Paris Graham

New Carlisle Tecumseh posted a narrow 48-44 win over St. Paris Graham on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 29, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Dayton Carroll and St Paris Graham took on De Graff Riverside on Nov. 30 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Newark Licking Valley outlasts Gahanna Columbus Academy

Newark Licking Valley collected a solid win over Gahanna Columbus Academy in a 49-39 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Newark Licking Valley High on Dec. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Westerville Genoa Christian.

Painesville Riverside collects victory over Chardon NDCL

Painesville Riverside pushed past Chardon NDCL for a 38-25 win on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Painesville Riverside and Chardon NDCL played in a 47-34 game on Dec. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Chardon NDCL faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Painesville Riverside took on Lyndhurst Brush on Dec. 2 at Painesville Riverside High School.

Chagrin Falls Kenston comes up short in matchup with Parma Padua Franciscan

Parma Padua Franciscan eventually beat Chagrin Falls Kenston 39-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Recently on Dec. 2, Chagrin Falls Kenston squared off with Uniontown Green in a basketball game.

Pemberville Eastwood prevails over Millbury Lake

Pemberville Eastwood controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-23 win against Millbury Lake in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 6.

Last season, Millbury Lake and Pemberville Eastwood squared off on Jan. 31, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Genoa Area and Millbury Lake took on Swanton on Nov. 28 at Millbury Lake High School.

Rootstown prevails over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

It was a tough night for Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas which was overmatched by Rootstown in this 62-27 verdict.

The last time Rootstown and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas played in a 51-36 game on Dec. 15, 2021.

Sarahsville Shenandoah claims tight victory against Caldwell

Sarahsville Shenandoah finally found a way to top Caldwell 45-40 on Dec. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Caldwell faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Caldwell took on Beallsville on Nov. 30 at Caldwell High School.

Springboro delivers statement win over Huber Heights Wayne

Springboro earned a convincing 51-17 win over Huber Heights Wayne in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 6.

The first quarter gave Springboro a 16-5 lead over Huber Heights Wayne.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 23-8 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Springboro thundered to a 37-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 14-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Springboro faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Huber Heights Wayne took on Miamisburg on Nov. 29 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Springfield outlasts Kettering Fairmont

Springfield grabbed a 52-34 victory at the expense of Kettering Fairmont for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Kettering Fairmont on Dec. 6.

The last time Kettering Fairmont and Springfield played in a 54-26 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Springboro and Springfield took on Dayton Centerville on Nov. 29 at Dayton Centerville High School.

Springfield Catholic Central squeezes past Springfield Greenon

Springfield Catholic Central topped Springfield Greenon 46-45 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 6.

Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Springfield Greenon faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Springfield Greenon faced off against South Charleston Southeastern and Springfield Catholic Central took on Cedarville on Nov. 29 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

Strasburg dominates New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Strasburg left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic from start to finish for a 59-9 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, Strasburg and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Strasburg squared off with Navarre Fairless in a basketball game.

Thornville Sheridan tops New Lexington

Thornville Sheridan handed New Lexington a tough 41-23 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 6.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and New Lexington played in a 56-50 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Thornville Sheridan faced off against New Concord John Glenn and New Lexington took on Coshocton on Dec. 2 at Coshocton High School.

Toledo Central Catholic earns narrow win over Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Central Catholic posted a narrow 41-38 win over Toledo Bowsher in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Toledo Start and Toledo Bowsher took on Metamora Evergreen on Nov. 30 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Uniontown Green records thin win against Canton GlenOak

Uniontown Green finally found a way to top Canton GlenOak 40-33 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 6.

The last time Uniontown Green and Canton GlenOak played in a 59-38 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Uniontown Green faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Canton GlenOak took on Marietta on Dec. 2 at Marietta High School.

Warren G. Harding earns narrow win over Mentor Lake Catholic

Warren G. Harding finally found a way to top Mentor Lake Catholic 33-32 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 6.

Recently on Dec. 2, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Chardon NDCL in a basketball game.

Warren John F. Kennedy holds off Mogadore

Warren John F. Kennedy posted a narrow 59-50 win over Mogadore in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, Mogadore and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Warren Champion and Mogadore took on Canton Central Catholic on Dec. 2 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum dominates Coshocton in convincing showing

Zanesville West Muskingum dismissed Coshocton by a 72-12 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 6.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Coshocton squared off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Coshocton faced off against New Lexington and Zanesville West Muskingum took on McConnelsville Morgan on Dec. 2 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley bests New Philadelphia

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-35 win over New Philadelphia in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and New Philadelphia squared off on Feb. 8, 2023 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and New Philadelphia took on Mansfield on Dec. 2 at Mansfield Senior High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.