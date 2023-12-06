OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 6, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Bedford posts win at Mayfield’s expense

Bedford pushed past Mayfield for a 67-57 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Centerburg slips past Utica

Centerburg posted a narrow 43-36 win over Utica for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Centerburg faced off against Mt Vernon.

Circleville slips past Chillicothe Southeastern

Circleville finally found a way to top Chillicothe Southeastern 55-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, Circleville and Chillicothe Southeastern squared off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Waverly.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East tops East Cleveland Shaw

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East dismissed East Cleveland Shaw by an 87-29 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, East Cleveland Shaw and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East squared off on Dec. 8, 2021 at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge.

Columbus Eastmoor exhales after close call with Columbus Centennial

Columbus Eastmoor topped Columbus Centennial 59-54 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Recently on Dec. 2, Columbus Eastmoor squared off with Columbus St Charles in a basketball game.

Columbus Grandview Heights darts by Etna Liberty Christian

Columbus Grandview Heights recorded a big victory over Etna Liberty Christian 65-43 at Columbus Grandview Heights High on Dec. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbus Grandview Heights and Etna Liberty Christian squared off on Feb. 25, 2022 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Columbus Grandview Heights squared off with Mechanicsburg in a basketball game.

Conneaut tops Albion Northwestern

Conneaut notched a win against Albion Northwestern 70-55 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 6.

Last season, Albion Northwestern and Conneaut squared off on Feb. 9, 2022 at Conneaut High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Conneaut faced off against Horizon Science Academy Cleveland.

Cuyahoga Heights sprints past Wickliffe

Cuyahoga Heights collected a solid win over Wickliffe in a 55-36 verdict on Dec. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cuyahoga Heights and Wickliffe faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Wickliffe High School.

Geneva earns solid win over Middlefield Cardinal

Geneva knocked off Middlefield Cardinal 56-42 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Middlefield Cardinal High on Dec. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Chesterland West Geauga.

Lewis Center Olentangy earns narrow win over Ashville Teays Valley

Lewis Center Olentangy posted a narrow 57-55 win over Ashville Teays Valley during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 6.

Recently on Dec. 1, Ashville Teays Valley squared off with Lancaster in a basketball game.

Sycamore Mohawk rides to cruise-control win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Sycamore Mohawk unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 72-33 Wednesday for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Sycamore Mohawk High on Dec. 6.

Sycamore Mohawk roared in front of Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 21-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons drew within 37-25 at the half.

Sycamore Mohawk breathed fire to a 63-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley.

Wheeling Linsly squeezes past Vincent Warren

Wheeling Linsly topped Vincent Warren 63-58 in a tough tilt in West Virginia boys basketball on Dec. 6.

Last season, Wheeling Linsly and Vincent Warren faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Vincent Warren High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Vincent Warren faced off against McConnelsville Morgan.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.