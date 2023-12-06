A swift early pace pushed Hamilton Ross past Cincinnati Mt. Healthy Tuesday 70-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cincinnati Mt. Healthy High on Dec. 5.

Last season, Hamilton Ross and Cincinnati Mt Healthy squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Cincinnati Mt Healthy squared off with Cincinnati Colerain in a basketball game.

