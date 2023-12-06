Kalida posted a narrow 41-34 win over Coldwater at Coldwater High on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Coldwater, as it began with a 15-6 edge over Kalida through the end of the first quarter.

The Cavaliers moved ahead by earning a 20-12 advantage over the Wildcats at the end of the second quarter.

Kalida broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-24 lead over Coldwater.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-10 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Coldwater faced off against Celina and Kalida took on Delphos Jefferson on Nov. 30 at Kalida High School.

