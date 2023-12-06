Steubenville Catholic Central finally found a way to top Richmond Edison 61-52 at Steubenville Catholic Central High on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Steubenville Catholic Central a 16-12 lead over Richmond Edison.

The Crusaders registered a 28-18 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Richmond Edison showed some mettle by fighting back to a 43-36 count in the third quarter.

The Crusaders held on with an 18-16 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Richmond Edison and Steubenville Catholic Central played in a 49-43 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Toronto.

