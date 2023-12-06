Bryan raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-33 win over Haviland Wayne Trace in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 5.

Bryan breathed fire in front of Haviland Wayne Trace 23-3 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Raiders fought to 34-17.

Bryan stormed to a 44-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Bryan faced off against Defiance Tinora and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian on Nov. 30 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

