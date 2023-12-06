Cincinnati Woodward controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-27 win against Trotwood-Madison in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

The last time Trotwood-Madison and Cincinnati Woodward played in a 56-28 game on Dec. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Trotwood-Madison faced off against New Madison Tri-Village and Cincinnati Woodward took on Cincinnati Aiken on Nov. 29 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.