Tiffin Calvert’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 65-37 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 20-11 lead over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic.

The Crimson Streaks battled back to make it 26-22 at the half.

Tiffin Calvert jumped to a 47-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senecas held on with an 18-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.