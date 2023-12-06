Chagrin Falls took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Chesterland West Geauga 75-41 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Last season, Chagrin Falls and Chesterland West Geauga faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Chagrin Falls High School.

Recently on Nov. 28, Chagrin Falls squared off with Mayfield in a basketball game.

