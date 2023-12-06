Kirtland dominated Middlefield Cardinal 48-24 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 5.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 17-1 lead over Middlefield Cardinal.

The Hornets fought to a 26-8 half margin at the Huskies’ expense.

Kirtland pulled to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets chalked up this decision in spite of the Huskies’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Kirtland and Middlefield Cardinal faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Kirtland High School.

Recently on Nov. 29, Kirtland squared off with Willoughby Cornerstone in a basketball game.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.